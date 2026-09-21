Madrid derby tackle leaves Uruguay playmaker unlikely for India friendly in Kolkata
Dubai: Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is facing trouble on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.
Valverde played the full match at Metropolitano, but the injury came after a challenge from Kang-In Lee shortly before half-time. Real Madrid’s medical report described the problem as severe trauma to the left ankle.
Despite the aggressive tackle, Lee wasn’t booked. However, for the Real Madrid midfielder, the move turned out to be costly.
According to Athletic’s Guillermo Rai, Valverde is expected to miss two to three weeks with the injury, making him unlikely to join Uruguay for the upcoming international break.
That could rule the 28-year-old out of Uruguay’s friendly against India on October 6 in Kolkata, India. The match is scheduled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium) and is part of his country’s Asian tour.
Valverde had been included in Uruguay’s squad for the international window and was expected to be one of the biggest names in new coach Diego Forlan’s team. The midfielder was set to feature alongside stars including Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo.
The injury adds to a difficult night for Real Madrid, who suffered their second La Liga defeat of the 2026/27 season. Atletico took the lead after the break before extending their advantage, with Madrid scoring late but unable to find an equaliser.
Kang-In Lee’s tackle on Valverde had already attracted attention during the derby.
If the 2-to-3-week recovery timeline stands, Valverde could miss Uruguay’s meetings with Japan, South Korea and India during the international window.