5 K-Dramas with healing life lessons for your hardest days: My Liberation Notes to Run On

The story revolves around three siblings, who all live in a fictional village named Sanpo. Any chance of a vibrant social life slips away, lost in the long commute between their village and the city. Chang-Hee ( Lee Min-ki) is the middle child and has no particular ambition. Kim Ji-won is the youngest, who is wearied by her daily life and just wants to be free from this overwhelming sense of exhaustion. Life is simple: They go to work, and return to help their parents, and yet each yearns for something that they don’t know yet.