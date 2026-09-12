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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant walks away with Dh100,000 – did your numbers come up?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260912 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260912
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260912

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260912, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 11, 1, 16, 10, 25, while 3 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AT1832467, AQ1527355, and AT1853726.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

One participant has won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on September 16

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, September 16, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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