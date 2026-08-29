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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant takes home Dh100,000 – check if you won a prize

Lucky Day Draw No. 260829 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260829
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260829

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260829, the winning numbers in the Days section were 8, 14, 13, 23, 20, 9, while 7 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CU7141172, AJ0816047, and BL3617165.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

One participant has won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on September 2

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, September 2, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to walk away with the Dh30 million jackpot, in addition to a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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