Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player walks away with Dh100,000 - check your numbers

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260826, the winning numbers in the Days section were 26, 29, 28, 27, 9, 14, while 5 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

On the other hand, one player has taken home the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers in the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been slated for Saturday, August 29, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again be able to get the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, alongside a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.