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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player walks away with Dh100,000 - check your numbers

Lucky Day Draw No. 260826 awards cash prizes to several participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260826
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260826

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260826, the winning numbers in the Days section were 26, 29, 28, 27, 9, 14, while 5 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DB7870662, AE0330980, and BV4623653.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

On the other hand, one player has taken home the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers in the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on August 29

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been slated for Saturday, August 29, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again be able to get the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, alongside a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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