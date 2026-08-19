Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed – see who won

Thousands win cash in Lucky Day Draw as top Dh30m prize remains unclaimed
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.
The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day Draw No. 260819, held on August 19, with 4,246 participants winning prizes.
The winning numbers in the Days section were 3, 10, 11, 15, 19 and 31, while the winning number in the Months section was 12.
According to the results, 49 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 4,194 participants received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.
Three participants also won Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were AT1821319, DJ8655425 and BJ3462064.
In total, 4,246 participants won prizes across the different categories.
No participant matched the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 third prize also went unclaimed. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.
Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm. The next draw will offer another chance to win the Dh30 million grand prize, along with other cash prizes.