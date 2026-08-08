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Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Winning numbers and winners revealed

Lucky Day Draw No. 260808 awards cash prizes to several participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Winning numbers announced in Dh30m UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw No. 260808
Winning numbers announced in Dh30m UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw No. 260808

Dubai: Several participants walked away with cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260808, the winning numbers in the Days section were 13, 14, 20, 24, 02, 25, while the winning number in the Months section was 06.

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In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AV2035515, AX2246000, and AK0912412.

Overall, 5,392 participants won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.

In the main Lucky Day Draw, 28 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth-tier prize category, while 5,361 participants won Dh100 each in the fifth-tier category.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched the full set of numbers needed to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, so both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 third prize also went unclaimed. It is awarded to participants who match five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on August 12

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, August 12, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the chance win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Related Topics:
UAEThe UAE Lottery

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