Dubai resident wins Dh5 million in UAE Lottery

Dubai: A Dubai resident has won Dh5 million in The UAE Lottery, becoming the third player in the game’s history to claim the second prize of the same amount.

A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said the latest win came after a run of major prizes and welcomed Garceles among its big winners.

Recalling the moment she discovered she had won, Garceles said: “I couldn’t even process it at first. I had to ask my husband how many zeros there were.”

Since its launch, the Lucky Day game has awarded more than Dh280 million in prizes, the lottery said.

The win comes after two Dh30 million grand prizes were claimed within five weeks of each other. Together with Garceles’ win, the three prizes have totalled Dh65 million over a three-month period, according to The UAE Lottery.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.