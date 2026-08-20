Dubai resident wins Dh5 million in UAE Lottery

Zenn Ariane Garceles, was the latest winner of the Dh5 million prize
Dubai: A Dubai resident has won Dh5 million in The UAE Lottery, becoming the third player in the game’s history to claim the second prize of the same amount.
Zenn Ariane Garceles, a 38-year-old Philippine national living in Dubai, was the latest winner of the Dh5 million prize.
The win comes after two Dh30 million grand prizes were claimed within five weeks of each other. Together with Garceles’ win, the three prizes have totalled Dh65 million over a three-month period, according to The UAE Lottery.
Since its launch, the Lucky Day game has awarded more than Dh280 million in prizes, the lottery said.
Recalling the moment she discovered she had won, Garceles said: “I couldn’t even process it at first. I had to ask my husband how many zeros there were.”
A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said the latest win came after a run of major prizes and welcomed Garceles among its big winners.
The lottery said all its games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).