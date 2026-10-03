Dh30m UAE Lottery: One winner strikes Dh5m - check the results

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261003, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 17, 4, 5, 18, 14, while 10 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

Additionally, one participant has taken home the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Meanwhile, one player has walked away with the Dh5 million second prize.

The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, October 7, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.