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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One winner strikes Dh5m - check the results

Lucky Day Draw No. 261003 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261003
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261003

Dubai: A new Dh5 million second-prize winner has been crowned in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261003, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 17, 4, 5, 18, 14, while 10 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

Three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CU7185090, AE0396336, and BP4042367.

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One lucky winner bags Dh5m

No participant matched all the required numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize.

Meanwhile, one player has walked away with the Dh5 million second prize.

Additionally, one participant has taken home the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on October 7

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, October 7, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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