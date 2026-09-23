Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant secures Dh100,000 - did you get lucky this time?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260923 sees multiple participants take home cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260923, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 17, 8, 1, 15, 26, while 9 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CK6185456, CP6696880, and CQ710132.
No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
One player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section as well as the winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
She added, "The next winning story could be yours."
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, September 26, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.