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Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant secures Dh100,000 - did you get lucky this time?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260923 sees multiple participants take home cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260923
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260923

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260923, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 17, 8, 1, 15, 26, while 9 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CK6185456, CP6696880, and CQ710132.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

One player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section as well as the winning Months number.

Next draw on September 26

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

She added, "The next winning story could be yours."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, September 26, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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