Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three winners of Dh100,000 each - check your ticket now

Lucky Day Draw No. 260909 awards cash prizes to multiple participants
Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260909, the winning numbers in the Days section were 23, 7, 11, 21, 16, 9, while 12 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AD0249142, AM1132646, and DK8707541.
No participant succeeded in matching all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both major prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
Three participants have each claimed the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
He added, "The next winning story could be yours."
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Saturday, September 12, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw programme. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.