Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers announced – see the latest results

Lucky Day Draw No. 260902 rewards cash prizes to several participants
Dubai: Several participants have secured cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260902, the winning numbers in the Days section were 11, 14, 2, 20, 27, 7, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CP6623125, DU9714078, and BG3165428.
No participant managed to match all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize also went unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section as well as the winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, September 5, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again be in the running for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.