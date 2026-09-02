Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers announced – see the latest results

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260902, the winning numbers in the Days section were 11, 14, 2, 20, 27, 7, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize also went unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section as well as the winning Months number.

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, September 5, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again be in the running for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.