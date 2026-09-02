GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers announced – see the latest results

Lucky Day Draw No. 260902 rewards cash prizes to several participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260902
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260902

Dubai: Several participants have secured cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260902, the winning numbers in the Days section were 11, 14, 2, 20, 27, 7, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CP6623125, DU9714078, and BG3165428.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize also went unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section as well as the winning Months number.

Next draw on September 5

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, September 5, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again be in the running for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260829

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant takes home Dh100,000

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260826

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player walks away with Dh100,000

1m read
Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra.

Bangladeshi expat wins Dh100,000 with a single entry

2m read
Kerala expat: How a friend helped him win Big Ticket

Kerala expat: How a friend helped him win Big Ticket

2m read