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UAE Lottery marks milestone night with 13 Dh5 tickets winning Dh25,000 each

'Pick 4' has paid out over Dh9 million since launch, with 290+ tickets winning Dh25,000

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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The UAE Lottery urges players to set limits, stay in control, and play responsibly.Photo used for illustrative purposes
The UAE Lottery urges players to set limits, stay in control, and play responsibly.Photo used for illustrative purposes

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Lottery marked one of its biggest nights for the Pick4 game yet, with 13 Dh5 tickets winning Dh25,000 each in last Wednesday's draw.

The game paid out Dh341,000 in total, with a further 16 tickets, which matched the same digits but, in any order, each winning Dh1,000.

According to the lottery operator, Pick 4 is one of the popular daily draw games of the UAE Lottery

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Since launch, the game has paid out more than Dh9 million, with over 290 tickets winning the Dh25,000 top prize for matching digits in the exact order.

In total, more than 2,000 winners have now been recorded across both exact-order and any-order tickets.

Low stakes, daily odds

Results are published on The UAE Lottery's website and social media channels straight after each draw.

Players pick a four-digit number between 0000 and 9999 for Dh5 a ticket. Prizes are split across five tiers depending on how many digits are matched and whether they appear in the correct order, with the top prize of Dh25,000 reserved for anyone who matches all four digits exactly as drawn.

Results go live each night at 9:30pm the website and across the lottery's social media platforms.

The UAE Lottery urges players to set limits, stay in control, and play responsibly.

Related Topics:
UAEThe UAE Lottery

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