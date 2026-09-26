Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did luck strike? Check the latest winning numbers

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260926, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 10, 5, 21, 2, 22, while 1 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.

The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize has also remained unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, September 30, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw. The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.