Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did luck strike? Check the latest winning numbers

Lucky Day Draw No. 260926 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260926, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 10, 5, 21, 2, 22, while 1 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CC5320391, AZ2412688, and DT9663576.
No participant managed to match all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize has also remained unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw. The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, September 30, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.