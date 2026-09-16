Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results are out - did you match the numbers?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260916 gives out cash prizes to several participants
Dubai: Several participants have taken home cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260916, the winning numbers in the Days section were 23, 29, 2, 9, 17, 7, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BV4673747, CF5672425, and CE5554332.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
She added, "The next winning story could be yours."
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, September 19, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again be in with a chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.
More details to follow.