Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players bag Dh100,00 each – see who won

Lucky Day Draw No. 260905 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260905, the winning numbers in the Days section were 20, 7, 22, 4, 25, 21, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each pocketed Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AY2359201, AF0415233, and AM1115527.
No participant matched all the needed numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
Two players have each won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
He added, "The next winning story could be yours."
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, September 9, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, as well as a range of other cash prizes.