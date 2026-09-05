GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players bag Dh100,00 each – see who won

Lucky Day Draw No. 260905 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260905
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260905

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260905, the winning numbers in the Days section were 20, 7, 22, 4, 25, 21, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each pocketed Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AY2359201, AF0415233, and AM1115527.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the needed numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

Two players have each won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on September 9

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

He added, "The next winning story could be yours."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, September 9, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, as well as a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Big Ticket’s live draw series 290 held in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani national wins Dh15m Big Ticket jackpot

3m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260902

Dh30m UAE Lottery: See the latest results

1m read
Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra.

Bangladeshi expat wins Dh100,000 with a single entry

2m read
Kerala expat: How a friend helped him win Big Ticket

Kerala expat: How a friend helped him win Big Ticket

2m read