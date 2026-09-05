Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players bag Dh100,00 each – see who won

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260905, the winning numbers in the Days section were 20, 7, 22, 4, 25, 21, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Two players have each won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

No participant matched all the needed numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, September 9, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, as well as a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.