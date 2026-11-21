In Lucky Day Draw No. 261121, the winning numbers in the Days section were 14, 30, 27, 18, 28, and 24, while 10 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one participant has secured the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. To win this prize, participants must match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

No participant matched all the needed numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will happen on Wednesday, November 25, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw schedule. Participants will get another chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.