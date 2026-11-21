Lucky Day Draw No. 261121 sees several participants take home cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261121, the winning numbers in the Days section were 14, 30, 27, 18, 28, and 24, while 10 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.
In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DV9810464, BX4756872, and AF0470633.
No participant matched all the needed numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, one participant has secured the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. To win this prize, participants must match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw will happen on Wednesday, November 25, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw schedule. Participants will get another chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.