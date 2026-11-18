In Lucky Day Draw No. 261118, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 11, 26, 4, 15, and 1, while 9 was announced as the winning number in the Months section.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category has also went unclaimed. Participants must match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section, to take home this prize.

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Saturday, November 21, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly live draw programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.