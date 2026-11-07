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UAE Lottery: Did anyone win the Dh30 million jackpot in November 7 draw?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261107 sees several participants take home cash prizes

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UAE Lottery: Did anyone win the Dh30 million jackpot in November 7 draw?
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Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261107, the winning numbers in the Days section were 5, 8, 12, 15, 29, and 30, while 11 was announced as the winning number in the Months section.

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No participant successfully matched all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

One participant walked away with the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. To win this prize, players must match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Wednesday, November 11, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

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