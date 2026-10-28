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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Check if you have the latest winning numbers

Lucky Day Draw No. 261028 awards cash prizes to several participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261028
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261028

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261028, the winning numbers in the Days section were 31, 21, 9, 7, 2, and 28, while 4 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AG0598741, BX4739042, and CX7473077.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also went unclaimed. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on October 31

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, October 31, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly schedule. Participants will have another opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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