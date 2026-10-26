GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Indian expat in Sharjah wins Dh5 million in UAE Lottery days before his 60th birthday

Winner’s full identity, future plans revealed: Golden Visa, world tour, a special reunion

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kishore Pandurang Rao
Kishore Pandurang Rao
Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat in Sharjah has revealed how he discovered he had won Dh5 million in The UAE Lottery just five days before turning 60.

The UAE Lottery on Monday revealed the full identity of Kishore, 59, who had secured the second prize in the draw held on Saturday, October 3.

The lottery operator said the winner is Kishore Pandurang Rao who first arrived in the UAE in 1993 and has called it home for over three decades.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Two milestones, one week

He had two reasons to celebrate in the same week earlier this month: his 60th birthday on October 8 and a life-changing prize from the draw held on Saturday, October 3.

Kishore matched all six numbers in the "Days" section of Lucky Day Draw No. 261003, taking the second prize. He missed the Dh30 million grand prize by one number, as the Months number, 10, did not match his ticket.

His Dh50 ticket was bought on The UAE Lottery platform and generated using Easy Pick, and the numbers were drawn live on a Saturday evening.

It is the latest second-prize win in the Lucky Day game since its countrywide rollout. Gulf News was the first to reveal his first name, when the UAE Lottery identified him as Kishore**R** just hours after the draw.

Family first

Kishore had initially struggled to believe the news when he saw his name reported as a winner. He then checked his account and confirmed the result.

“I saw my name in the news, but I couldn't believe it was me. Then I checked my account and realized it was true!” he had said earlier.

He has now revealed that he initially kept the news to himself even after confirming the win.

The first person he eventually told was his wife. She was very excited, but the couple kept the news within a very small circle while they took in what had happened.

For Kishore, family is now at the centre of what comes next. Having spent extended periods living apart, he is looking forward to bringing his loved ones together to the UAE and spending more time with them.

“Especially my wife,” Kishore said when asked who he most wanted to share the moment with. “Together, we share our ups and downs. Now this opportunity has come, so I have to share it with her, and with my children.”

Golden Visa and world tour

Having spent extended periods living apart from his family, Kishore is looking forward to bringing his loved ones together in the UAE and spending more time with them.

The win also brings a long-held wish within reach. "I always hoped that one day I would get a Golden Visa. I kept thinking that one day I'd get one. Now I have a chance to apply for a Golden Visa, and that's something I'd really like," he said.

Kishore, who has lived across Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi since 1993, also wants to see more of the world. "My goal is that I have to travel around the world," he said.

"I have to see those places with my wife, because she is fond of travelling as well." He is considering a number of longer-term plans for his family, while taking his time to decide what comes next.

Amid the excitement, Kishore stressed the importance of playing responsibly. "Everyone should know their own limits," he said. "They should set a limit on how much they spend."

The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming and a safe, transparent and regulated experience for all participants. All its games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsindiaSharjahThe UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shilpa Rao mic cut-off AICWA condemns Mumbai organisers

Shilpa Rao mic cut-off AICWA condemns Mumbai organisers

3m read
Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao extends support to Imran Khan.

Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan after FRRO order

3m read
Kiran Rao wants to remake beloved K-Drama Reply 1988

Kiran Rao wants to remake beloved K-Drama Reply 1988

2m read
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao dies at 94: stars pay tribute

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao dies at 94: stars pay tribute

3m read