‘I’m staying here’: Dh5m UAE Lottery win gives Indian expat a reason to stay in the UAE

He had been preparing to leave the UAE but his win changed his plans
Dubai: An Indian expat who was preparing to leave the UAE after three decades has had a change of heart after winning Dh5 million with The UAE Lottery, just five days before his 60th birthday.
Speaking to cricket legend and The UAE Lottery’s chief celebrations officer Brett Lee, Mumbai-born Kishore Pandurang Rao has recalled how he discovered the life-changing news and why the win has given him a fresh reason to continue his journey in the UAE.
Kishore has revealed that he initially overlooked an email notification from The UAE Lottery. Curious about the message, he has decided to log in to his account to check for himself.
“Suddenly it struck me. So, I opened my account, and it was me. I was surprised. I was stunned,” shared Kishore.
The news has been so overwhelming that he kept his Dh5 million win to himself for three days before telling his wife. Even after sharing the news, it has taken him some time to fully believe what had happened.
During their conversation, Kishore has reflected on his three decades in the UAE and the significance of the unexpected prize. He has admitted that the reality of winning such a substantial amount took time to sink in.
“It took me a long time to believe that I’d actually won. I've worked for 30 years, and I still can't believe my luck. This is a big win for me,” stated Kishore.
The timing has made the occasion even more memorable, with the Dh5 million win arriving just five days before his 60th birthday.
Perhaps the biggest change following Kishore's win has been his decision to remain in the UAE.
After living in the country since 1993, he has been preparing to return to India permanently. He had already discussed his plans with his wife, telling her that October would mark the end of his time in the Emirates.
“I told my wife, ‘I want to go back. October is my last month’. Then October had just started, and I received this good news! October is always a new beginning for me,” said Kishore.
The win has prompted him to reconsider his plans and choose to stay in the country he has called home for 30 years.
“I’m staying here. Actually, I was planning to leave before, but now I've changed my mind. I'll bring my family over here.”
Those interested in taking part in upcoming Lucky Day Draws can find ticket information through The UAE Lottery's official website.