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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Are the latest winning numbers yours? Find out here

Lucky Day Draw No. 261024 delivers cash prizes to multiple participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261024
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261024

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which has taken place on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261024, the winning numbers in the Days section were 18, 30, 5, 6, 13, and 4, while 2 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BJ3492196, AM1111576, and DU9763556.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the needed numbers to walk away with the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category has also remained unclaimed. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on October 28

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, October 28, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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