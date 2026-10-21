Dh30m UAE Lottery: Could you be one of the latest winners? Check now

Lucky Day Draw No. 261021 rewards multiple participants with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261021, the winning numbers in the Days section were 8, 4, 20, 7, 14, and 16, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BN3888066, BN3849206, and DP9296862.
No participant matched all the required numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also went unclaimed. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Saturday, October 24, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.