GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Could you be one of the latest winners? Check now

Lucky Day Draw No. 261021 rewards multiple participants with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261021
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261021

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261021, the winning numbers in the Days section were 8, 4, 20, 7, 14, and 16, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BN3888066, BN3849206, and DP9296862.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also went unclaimed. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on October 24

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Saturday, October 24, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261017

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Lucky Day marks 100th draw

2m read
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261010

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant bags Dh100,000

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261007

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player takes home Dh100,000

2m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260902

Dh30m UAE Lottery: See the latest results

1m read