Indian expat in Sharjah wins Dh5m in UAE Lottery using Easy Pick

His win has marked the latest second-prize win in the Lucky Day game since its rollout across the UAE.

Kishore, 59, has secured the second prize in the draw held on Saturday, October 3, after matching all six numbers in the “Days” section. He has purchased the winning ticket for Dh50 through The UAE Lottery’s official platform.

Dubai: An Indian expat living in Sharjah has won Dh5 million in The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw after using the “Easy Pick” option to generate his numbers.

The winning numbers have been drawn live on Saturday evening, turning what began as an ordinary lottery entry into a Dh5 million prize.

“I saw my name in the news, but I couldn't believe it was me. Then I checked my account and realized it was true!” said Kishore.

Kishore has initially struggled to believe the news when he saw his name reported as a winner. He then checked his account and confirmed the result.

Lucky Day draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm. Tickets for upcoming draws can be purchased through The UAE Lottery’s official website.

Participants can visit the official UAE Lottery website for ticket purchases, draw information, and the applicable terms and conditions.

The UAE Lottery has remained committed to providing a safe, transparent and regulated gaming experience. Its games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.