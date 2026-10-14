Indian expat in Sharjah wins Dh5m in UAE Lottery using Easy Pick

Sharjah resident won the second prize after matching all six numbers in the “Days” section
Dubai: An Indian expat living in Sharjah has won Dh5 million in The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw after using the “Easy Pick” option to generate his numbers.
Kishore, 59, has secured the second prize in the draw held on Saturday, October 3, after matching all six numbers in the “Days” section. He has purchased the winning ticket for Dh50 through The UAE Lottery’s official platform.
His win has marked the latest second-prize win in the Lucky Day game since its rollout across the UAE.
Kishore has initially struggled to believe the news when he saw his name reported as a winner. He then checked his account and confirmed the result.
“I saw my name in the news, but I couldn't believe it was me. Then I checked my account and realized it was true!” said Kishore.
The winning numbers have been drawn live on Saturday evening, turning what began as an ordinary lottery entry into a Dh5 million prize.
Following Kishore’s win, The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day game continues with a Dh30 million grand prize still up for grabs.
Lucky Day draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm. Tickets for upcoming draws can be purchased through The UAE Lottery’s official website.
The UAE Lottery has remained committed to providing a safe, transparent and regulated gaming experience. Its games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).
Participants can visit the official UAE Lottery website for ticket purchases, draw information, and the applicable terms and conditions.