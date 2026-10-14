GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Indian expat in Sharjah wins Dh5m in UAE Lottery using Easy Pick

Sharjah resident won the second prize after matching all six numbers in the “Days” section

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian expat in Sharjah wins Dh5m in UAE Lottery using Easy Pick
Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat living in Sharjah has won Dh5 million in The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw after using the “Easy Pick” option to generate his numbers.

Kishore, 59, has secured the second prize in the draw held on Saturday, October 3, after matching all six numbers in the “Days” section. He has purchased the winning ticket for Dh50 through The UAE Lottery’s official platform.

His win has marked the latest second-prize win in the Lucky Day game since its rollout across the UAE.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

‘I couldn’t believe it was me’

Kishore has initially struggled to believe the news when he saw his name reported as a winner. He then checked his account and confirmed the result.

“I saw my name in the news, but I couldn't believe it was me. Then I checked my account and realized it was true!” said Kishore.

The winning numbers have been drawn live on Saturday evening, turning what began as an ordinary lottery entry into a Dh5 million prize.

Dh30m grand prize

Following Kishore’s win, The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day game continues with a Dh30 million grand prize still up for grabs.

Lucky Day draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm. Tickets for upcoming draws can be purchased through The UAE Lottery’s official website.

UAE Lottery games regulated by GCGRA

The UAE Lottery has remained committed to providing a safe, transparent and regulated gaming experience. Its games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

Participants can visit the official UAE Lottery website for ticket purchases, draw information, and the applicable terms and conditions.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy interacts with community members at a blood donation camp held at Sharjah Blood Bank

Indian consulate in Dubai steps up community outreach

3m read
Alwin Prakash Kunder

Brother mourns Sharjah murder victim. Who was Alwin?

4m read
Muhammed Bilal

Meet the Indian expat whose designs are now UAE stamps

6m read
Bashaar Naik

How this Indian student in Sharjah builds AI solutions

5m read