How Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year went from Latin to brainrot-maxxing: All 17 picks

2026: maxxing. Announced just this week, on October 26. It’s short for maximizing; bolt it onto anything to mean going all out: gymmaxxing, proteinmaxxing, cozymaxxing. Media use in August 2026 ran nearly 19 times the 2025 monthly average, and looksmaxxing alone rose more than 1,000%. It has a messy past. On one side is the gaming term min-maxing; on the other, looksmaxxing’s roots in 2010s forums. It beat affordability, data center, odyssey and unc. Yes, unc. If you know, you’re probably one.