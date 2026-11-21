Two-day dialogue in Dominican Republic brings together leaders from over 30 countries
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commended the growing international role of the World Governments Summit on Saturday, following the conclusion of its regional dialogue with Latin America and the Caribbean in the Dominican Republic.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the summit's ability to bring governments together, strengthen international cooperation and facilitate the exchange of knowledge.
"The World Governments Summit concluded its regional dialogue with Latin America and the Caribbean today in the Dominican Republic, with the participation of more than 10 heads of state and government, alongside leading ministers, economic leaders and decision-makers," he wrote.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed pride in the summit's development into an international platform for cooperation.
"I am proud of the World Governments Summit, which has become a global platform that builds bridges, shortens distances, brings governments closer and strengthens the exchange of knowledge for the benefit of humanity," he added.
Strengthening ties with Latin America and the Caribbean
The two-day dialogue, held in Cap Cana on November 20 and 21, brought together government leaders, policymakers, investors and business executives to explore opportunities for closer economic and strategic cooperation between the UAE and countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.
Organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation in partnership with the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Centre for Public Policy Analysis, the event featured more than 70 speakers, representatives from over 30 countries and more than 120 private sector companies and institutions.
Discussions focused on expanding trade and investment, strengthening economic connectivity and developing partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, technology, food security and water security.
A high-level Leaders' Meeting was attended by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Panama's President José Raúl Mulino, Ecuador's Acting President María José Pinto and senior government leaders from the Caribbean.
The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, who conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with countries across the region.
Sheikh Shakhboot stressed the importance of moving beyond discussions to practical cooperation, translating shared opportunities into projects that deliver measurable economic and development benefits.
President Abinader, meanwhile, expressed his country's ambition to serve as a bridge connecting Latin America and the Caribbean with the Middle East.
He identified trade, logistics, free zones, hospitality and tourism as promising areas for cooperation, citing DP World's investment in Caucedo Port as an example of the potential for partnerships to support economic development and create jobs.
The dialogue concluded with the World Governments Summit Organisation and the Dominican Republic signing a memorandum of understanding to develop joint initiatives and establish a lasting platform for cooperation between the UAE, Latin America and the Caribbean.
A growing international platform
Launched in Dubai in 2013, the World Governments Summit has developed into an international forum bringing together government leaders, policymakers and experts to examine global challenges, exchange experiences and explore approaches to public administration and economic development.
The Dominican Republic previously hosted the summit's first regional dialogue outside the UAE in 2025, establishing a foundation for further engagement between the Middle East and Latin America.
Participating leaders were also invited to attend the next World Governments Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai in February 2027, to build on the discussions and explore further opportunities for cooperation.