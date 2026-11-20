Al Shehhi said the Authority worked with relevant government entities and social media platforms to tackle misleading content, while federal and local media teams issued verified updates in several languages within minutes of incidents. The updates were disseminated through social media platforms and mainstream media outlets to ensure accurate information reached the public quickly.

Dubai: The UAE used artificial intelligence (AI) to identify misleading social media posts targeting the country's reputation before, during and after the recent attacks, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, said at the fifth World Police Summit in Dubai on Wenesday.

The panel was organised by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council, National Media Authority, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Discussions focused on how AI governance can streamline government and security procedures, improve services and support decision-making.

He warned that delays in releasing verified information could allow false claims to take hold. When official sources are slow to respond, people tend to speculate and share their own versions of events, giving misleading claims more time to spread rapidly. AI-powered monitoring helped authorities analyse large volumes of online content, track false claims and identify patterns linked to coordinated disinformation campaigns.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.