AI patrols and smarter crime probes: Dubai Police’s vision for 2040

AI patrols and smarter investigations could reshape policing by 2040.
Dubai: Dubai Police has identified 10 emerging artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities that could transform policing by 2040, including AI-powered criminal investigations, autonomous patrol systems, proactive threat detection and personalised police services.
The opportunities, identified by Dubai Police’s Future Foresight Centre through an analysis of global technology trends and specialised international reports, point towards a future in which intelligent systems could take on increasingly complex security tasks, work alongside police officers and help law enforcement agencies anticipate threats before they materialise.
Brigadier Dr Hamdan Ahmad Al Ghassiya, an expert and Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, said AI is expected to fundamentally change the nature of policing, moving beyond its traditional role as a support tool towards systems capable of performing complex operational and security tasks with varying degrees of autonomy.
He cited the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, which found that 86 per cent of surveyed employers expect AI and information-processing technologies to transform their businesses by 2030.
The finding reflects the growing influence of intelligent technologies on workplaces and operating models worldwide, including law enforcement, Al Ghassiya said.
1. AI-powered criminal investigations
AI could help investigators solve crimes faster and more accurately by analysing large volumes of information, examining forensic evidence and identifying patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Advanced investigation platforms could connect digital and physical evidence, uncover relationships and inconsistencies, and help investigators develop and test hypotheses.
This would mark a shift from using separate analytical tools to integrated, multimodal investigation systems capable of examining different types of evidence together.
2. Autonomous patrol systems
Future police patrols could evolve into interconnected intelligent systems rather than relying solely on autonomous vehicles or individual robots.
By combining advanced sensors, environmental perception, sophisticated analytics and decision-making technologies, these systems could improve the deployment of police resources, increase operational efficiency and reduce emergency response times.
3. Proactive security sensing
AI could help police identify potential threats before incidents occur by continuously monitoring internal and external developments and analysing security indicators in real time.
The systems could enable authorities to detect emerging risks earlier, anticipate changing security conditions and take preventive action instead of relying primarily on responses after an incident.
4. Physical AI
Artificial intelligence could extend beyond processing information to understanding and interacting directly with the physical world.
This field, known as physical AI, includes robots, drones and autonomous systems capable of interpreting their surroundings, analysing situations, making decisions and responding intelligently with varying degrees of independence.
5. AI agent swarms
Multiple AI agents could work together to coordinate activities and complete complex tasks, potentially creating new capabilities for police operations.
Al Ghassiya distinguished between multi-agent systems, which collaborate to carry out tasks, and self-organising AI swarms, which make distributed decisions with greater autonomy.
While multi-agent systems are already advancing significantly, fully autonomous AI swarms still require extensive testing and appropriate controls.
6. Hyper-personalised police services
AI could transform the delivery of police services by anticipating individual needs and adapting assistance to different circumstances.
This could include intelligent support in multiple languages and across various communication channels, offering more convenient, proactive and personalised experiences while protecting users’ privacy.
7. Self-adaptive cybersecurity
AI could help cybersecurity systems move beyond detecting and responding to attacks towards predicting, adapting to and independently containing threats.
Such systems could continuously adjust to changes in the digital environment, strengthening the protection of police infrastructure, sensitive information and essential digital services.
8. Hybrid human-AI teams
Police officers and intelligent systems could increasingly work together as integrated teams, combining human judgement and professional expertise with AI’s analytical and operational capabilities.
Clearly defined roles, responsibilities and decision-making authority would remain essential to ensuring effective collaboration between personnel and AI systems.
9. Cognitive operating models
Intelligent operating models could enable police organisations to learn from data, adapt to changing circumstances, anticipate operational needs and support decision-making.
These models could improve efficiency and responsiveness while preserving clear lines of authority, responsibility and accountability.
10. Generative security simulation
AI-powered simulations could transform police training, operational planning and emergency preparedness by generating complex virtual scenarios involving changing environments, human behaviour, incidents and potential threats.
Unlike conventional training exercises, these scenarios could evolve dynamically in response to participants’ actions and decisions, helping police teams prepare for increasingly complex real-world situations.
Al Ghassiya said the expected transformation would extend beyond the introduction of new technologies to the way police organisations manage operations, assign tasks and make decisions.
Intelligent systems capable of processing vast amounts of data and responding to security developments in real time could support more efficient and accurate operating models, helping police agencies navigate increasingly complex security environments.
As AI assumes a greater role in operational activities, responsibilities across police organisations could also change, with new capabilities emerging in criminal investigations, security operations and responses to evolving threats.
The shift could see intelligent systems perform increasingly sophisticated tasks alongside human personnel, with the degree of autonomy varying according to the application.
Fatima Rashid Al Alili, Director of the Future Scenarios Department, said identifying emerging AI opportunities was a strategic priority for strengthening police readiness amid rapid technological change.
She said the assessment of the 10 opportunities reflected Dubai Police’s commitment to exploring emerging technologies and anticipating their potential impact on the future of security and law enforcement.
Al Alili added that these developments could create new opportunities to strengthen policing capabilities, accelerate the shift towards proactive security and introduce intelligent systems capable of learning and adapting.
Such advances could improve operational efficiency while enabling smarter and more innovative security services for the community, she said.