AI patrols and smarter crime probes: Dubai Police’s vision for 2040

Brigadier Dr Hamdan Ahmad Al Ghassiya, an expert and Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, said AI is expected to fundamentally change the nature of policing, moving beyond its traditional role as a support tool towards systems capable of performing complex operational and security tasks with varying degrees of autonomy.

The opportunities, identified by Dubai Police’s Future Foresight Centre through an analysis of global technology trends and specialised international reports, point towards a future in which intelligent systems could take on increasingly complex security tasks, work alongside police officers and help law enforcement agencies anticipate threats before they materialise.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.