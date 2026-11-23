The smart harness helps K9 teams manage assignments and generate operational reports.
Dubai: A Dubai Police K9 trainer has developed an artificial intelligence-powered harness named Pablo after his own trained police dog, with the prototype designed to simplify daily operations, reduce paperwork and make it easier for officers to prepare operational reports.
Captain Nasser Mohammed Al Falasi, a Dubai Police K9 trainer, unveiled the innovation at the Dubai Police exhibition during the World Police Summit, demonstrating how the computer-based system allows users to communicate through voice interaction, retrieve assignment details and automatically compile reports.
The harness combines a computer, power supply, speakers and a microphone. It is designed to make information more accessible to K9 teams while offering visitors an interactive way to learn about police dogs and their work.
The name Pablo has a personal connection. The dog trained by Al Falasi inspired the original idea of developing technology that would allow people to interact with a police dog.
"We have enhanced the police dog with artificial intelligence. We installed a computer on it, together with a power supply, speakers and a microphone. This allows us to communicate with the dog, while members of the public can also interact with it," Al Falasi told Gulf News.
The system enables officers to ask questions about operational assignments, including when a task is scheduled, whether it has been completed and when it took place.
It retrieves the available information, responds conversationally and compiles the details into a comprehensive report that users can review and approve.
The innovation addresses a practical challenge faced by K9 teams, where coordinators often spend considerable time entering assignments and preparing reports manually.
Al Falasi said the team wanted to reduce this administrative workload and give personnel more time to focus on their operational duties.
"We wanted to simplify this process and introduce a qualitative change in the way we work. Our aim was to make the work easier for our team members," he said.
The idea emerged during an informal brainstorming session among colleagues at a rest area during dusty weather.
What began as a discussion gradually developed into a practical project, with the team conducting repeated experiments and trials to refine the concept.
The prototype was first used about a month before the exhibition, which marked its first public presentation.
The initial trials also helped identify areas for improvement, particularly the audio system. Al Falasi said the speakers need to be larger and louder to improve sound quality and communication.
While the computer hardware is commercially available, he explained that the innovation lies in the customised programming developed specifically for police dog operations.
The team plans to equip future versions with additional sensors to collect more information and improve the accuracy and detail of operational reports.
The extra data is expected to strengthen the system's reporting capabilities and provide K9 personnel with a clearer picture of their assignments.
Development work is continuing as the team refines the prototype and addresses the improvements identified during testing.
Beyond its operational applications, Pablo also attracted visitors at the Dubai Police exhibition, where they could interact with the dog through its computer-based system.
Captain Al Falasi showed how visitors could ask questions and learn about the K9 department, its training programmes and the role of police dogs in security operations.
The interactive feature offers the public a more engaging way to understand the specialised work carried out by police dogs and their handlers.
But Pablo is more than an exhibition attraction. The dog is also trained to focus on specific targets identified by its handler, demonstrating how specialised canine skills can complement modern technology in security operations.
For Al Falasi, the project combines his experience as a K9 trainer with a practical technological solution to everyday challenges. What started as an idea inspired by his own dog has developed into an AI-powered prototype aimed at making police dog operations more efficient.