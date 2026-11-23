"We wanted to simplify this process and introduce a qualitative change in the way we work. Our aim was to make the work easier for our team members," he said.

"We have enhanced the police dog with artificial intelligence. We installed a computer on it, together with a power supply, speakers and a microphone. This allows us to communicate with the dog, while members of the public can also interact with it," Al Falasi told Gulf News.

For Al Falasi, the project combines his experience as a K9 trainer with a practical technological solution to everyday challenges. What started as an idea inspired by his own dog has developed into an AI-powered prototype aimed at making police dog operations more efficient.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.