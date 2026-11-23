Al-Khelaifi’s involvement in bringing the sides together is particularly notable given the divisions the Super League created among Europe’s leading clubs. Perez’s public acknowledgement suggests relations between Real Madrid and the EFC have moved towards a new phase of cooperation.

The February agreement between UEFA, EFC and Real Madrid was reached after months of discussions. It set out principles for the future of European club football, including sporting merit, long-term financial sustainability and improving the experience for fans through technology.

The original project involved 12 founding clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and several leading English sides. However, the six Premier League clubs withdrew within days following a backlash from fans and the British government. Real Madrid remained involved in the legal battle against UEFA over the proposed competition.

The comments mark a significant moment in the relationship between Real Madrid and the wider European football community. Perez was among the leading figures behind the breakaway European Super League, which was announced in April 2021 and faced widespread opposition from supporters, governing bodies and several clubs.

“Thanks to having the justice system on our side, on February 11th we reached an agreement not from a position of weakness, but from a position of reason, with UEFA, EFC, and ECA.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.