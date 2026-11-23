Real Madrid president credits PSG chief for bridging European football divisions
Dubai: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez publicly thanked Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi for his role in resolving the European Super League dispute, acknowledging the efforts made to bring the warring sides closer together.
Speaking at Real Madrid’s Ordinary General Assembly on Saturday, Perez reflected on the agreement reached between Real Madrid, UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC) on February 11, which paved the way towards ending the long-running dispute.
Perez credited Al-Khelaïfi, who is also chairman of the EFC, for helping broker an understanding between the parties. He also acknowledged the contribution of Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali.
“We didn’t come this far to win judgements but to implement them. And that’s what we’re doing,” Perez told the club’s delegate members at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas.
“Thanks to having the justice system on our side, on February 11th we reached an agreement not from a position of weakness, but from a position of reason, with UEFA, EFC, and ECA.
“I want to thank Al-Khelaifi and the owner of Chelsea for being key in bringing our positions closer together,” he added.
The comments mark a significant moment in the relationship between Real Madrid and the wider European football community. Perez was among the leading figures behind the breakaway European Super League, which was announced in April 2021 and faced widespread opposition from supporters, governing bodies and several clubs.
The original project involved 12 founding clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and several leading English sides. However, the six Premier League clubs withdrew within days following a backlash from fans and the British government. Real Madrid remained involved in the legal battle against UEFA over the proposed competition.
The February agreement between UEFA, EFC and Real Madrid was reached after months of discussions. It set out principles for the future of European club football, including sporting merit, long-term financial sustainability and improving the experience for fans through technology.
Perez also used Saturday’s assembly to announce that Real Madrid was working towards rejoining the EFC and returning to UEFA committees, signalling the club’s intention to play a role in shaping European football from within.
Al-Khelaifi’s involvement in bringing the sides together is particularly notable given the divisions the Super League created among Europe’s leading clubs. Perez’s public acknowledgement suggests relations between Real Madrid and the EFC have moved towards a new phase of cooperation.