Robotic patrol can detect wanted individuals, vehicles and suspicious activity
Dubai: Dubai Police has showcased its upgraded DPR2 Autonomous Robotic Patrol at the World Police Summit 2026, featuring artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can identify wanted individuals, detect vehicles with wanted number plates and alert officers to suspected criminal activity.
The fully electric, four-wheeled robotic patrol uses facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition and predictive behavioural analysis to identify security threats and support surveillance operations.
Speaking to Gulf News at the Dubai Police exhibition stand, Lieutenant Engineer Khalid Rashid, of Artificial Intelligence Department, explained how the autonomous patrol combines advanced sensors, intelligent monitoring and visual analysis to strengthen security coverage, particularly in residential neighbourhoods.
Developed in partnership with Micropolis, the DPR2 is designed to operate independently without a human driver. Its systems can identify wanted people through facial recognition and detect vehicles carrying wanted registration numbers using automatic number plate recognition.
The robotic patrol can also identify suspicious incidents, including people carrying bladed weapons, street fights and thefts. When suspected criminal behaviour is detected, it automatically sends an alert to Dubai Police’s Operations Room, enabling officers to take the necessary action.
In addition to security monitoring, the patrol can analyse road activity and identify traffic and public violations, providing an additional resource alongside conventional police patrols.
Equipped with sensing, monitoring and intelligent analysis capabilities, the upgraded DPR2 is designed to support surveillance across different environments, improve field operational efficiency and reduce the need for human intervention in routine monitoring tasks.
The initiative reflects Dubai Police's growing use of autonomous technology and AI to enhance security operations, improve surveillance and support frontline officers.
The robotic patrol was among the advanced policing technologies displayed by Dubai Police during the World Police Summit 2026.