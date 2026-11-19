The AI-powered Smart Security Mapping Platform tracks emergency reports in real time, pinpoints incident locations and recommends the quickest routes and strategic positions for patrol vehicles. It can also suggest changes to patrol coverage areas, allowing neighbouring units to step in when designated patrols are occupied with other incidents.

Operators can adjust geographical boundaries and divide the affected zone into smaller sections, allowing neighbouring patrols to step in and respond. This helps prevent gaps in coverage and ensures that new emergencies can be handled while the designated patrol is occupied.

For example, if fights are repeatedly reported in a particular area, officers can examine the frequency and locations of incidents, identify recurring patterns and develop targeted security plans, including deploying additional patrols. The same approach is used to tackle repeated thefts and other offences, helping police address potential problems, prevent further incidents and stop situations from escalating.

Al Muhairi said the platform had been operational for around seven years and had undergone continuous upgrades. Initially developed to help operations teams direct patrols between locations, it has evolved into an advanced system incorporating artificial intelligence, geographical analysis and drone support.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.