Lt Gen Al Marri urges proactive action against organised crime, cyber threats, extremism
Police forces must adopt a more proactive approach to anticipating security threats and preventing crime before it occurs, as organised crime networks, human trafficking, cyber threats and extremism pose increasingly complex challenges worldwide, Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said.
Addressing the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, which opened on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre, Lt Gen Al Marri stressed that maintaining security was a collective responsibility that required close cooperation between law enforcement agencies and all segments of society.
The summit is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Organised by Dubai Police under the theme ‘Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations’, the three-day event runs until November 18.
Lt Gen Al Marri said security agencies were facing increasingly complex challenges amid changing political alliances and geopolitical developments. These include the escalating threat of transnational organised crime, the expansion of smuggling and human trafficking networks, and the rapid growth of cyber threats.
He warned that extremist groups were exploiting the circumstances surrounding these changes to spread their ideologies and undermine the stability of communities.
He called for policing strategies that are more flexible, responsive and forward-looking, with greater emphasis on anticipating security and geopolitical risks and understanding their potential impact on people's lives.
Lt Gen Al Marri highlighted the importance of using modern technology and data analysis to develop proactive plans capable of preventing crime before it occurs.
He also stressed that technology alone was not enough, saying security agencies must invest in preparing and empowering their personnel to deal with evolving security and political challenges.
Strengthening community partnerships and closer cooperation between police and security agencies and different segments of society were equally important to maintaining security, he said.
Lt Gen Al Marri said the summit embodied the UAE leadership’s vision of security as a cornerstone of development, stressing that building the future required dialogue, the exchange of expertise and best practices, and stronger international partnerships to address evolving challenges.
He said the gathering provided an important platform for police leaders to exchange experiences, enhance their capabilities, share ideas and perspectives, and discuss emerging security challenges while developing comprehensive solutions.
He added that the ultimate goal was to build a future in which communities could live in safety, protected from the threats of crime.
Concluding his address, Lt Gen Al Marri expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership for its continued support for police leaders at local, regional and international levels.
Artificial intelligence is transforming policing but also giving criminals new ways to exploit technology, prompting calls for stronger digital defences and better protection of critical infrastructure at the World Police Summit in Dubai on Monday.
Rick Smith, founder and chief executive of Axon Enterprise, a US technology company specialising in law enforcement solutions said, “We are living through the fastest technological transformation in the history of humanity, and it's only accelerating from here,”
Smith said AI was reshaping police operations, with drones able to reach emergency scenes before officers and body cameras streaming live audio and video to AI systems, enabling commanders to monitor incidents in real time.
However, criminals were also adopting these technologies, making it essential for governments and security agencies to strengthen digital defences and keep pace with evolving threats, he warned.
Smith also urged countries to better protect critical digital infrastructure, warning that data centres could become targets during conflicts. Citing Ukraine's relocation of some servers to other European countries to safeguard critical data, he called on nations to distribute digital infrastructure geographically to reduce risks and maintain operations during crises.
“We must preserve both the security and the ability to keep our systems operating during both physical and cyber attacks,” he said.