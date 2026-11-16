The summit is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Organised by Dubai Police under the theme ‘Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations’, the three-day event runs until November 18.

Smith also urged countries to better protect critical digital infrastructure, warning that data centres could become targets during conflicts. Citing Ukraine's relocation of some servers to other European countries to safeguard critical data, he called on nations to distribute digital infrastructure geographically to reduce risks and maintain operations during crises.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.