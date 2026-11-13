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Al Hison podcast launches at Dubai summit with ex-white house aide

Podcast unites global experts, including ex-White House adviser Dr A. Thomas McLellan

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Fahad Abdullah Haikal, official spokesperson for the NDEA
Fahad Abdullah Haikal, official spokesperson for the NDEA
Aghaddir Ali

Dubai: The UAE's National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) will launch a new podcast titled Al Hison during the World Police Summit 2026, bringing international experts and specialists together to discuss drug-related challenges, prevention and efforts to combat narcotics.

Fahad Abdullah Haikal, official spokesperson for the NDEA, told Gulf News that the podcast would be launched specifically during the World Police Summit period, which runs from November 16 to 18 in Dubai.

Haikal said the podcast would host international experts attending the summit, providing a platform to exchange knowledge, discuss experiences and highlight efforts to tackle drug-related challenges.

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The initiative will form part of the authority's participation in the summit and its wider efforts to strengthen awareness and prevention alongside law enforcement measures.

Haikal said the authority had invited several speakers and academics to participate in the summit programme, including Dr. A. Thomas McLellan is an addiction researcher and former White House specialising in addiction-related issues.

His session will focus on mental health and addiction; areas officials consider essential to effective drug prevention.

"Although we work in the security field, we give prevention equal importance, if not greater importance. We cannot work on one aspect without addressing the other," Haikal said.

He stressed that combating drugs required an integrated approach involving security agencies, healthcare institutions, families and the wider community.

The authority's participation in the World Police Summit also reflects its partnership with Dubai Police General Command, highlighting the importance of coordinated national efforts rather than relying on one institution alone.

Through Al Hison, the authority aims to make international expertise and discussions part of its wider engagement with drug prevention and awareness.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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