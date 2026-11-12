The Anti-Narcotics Conference, organised by the National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters, represented by its General Department of Anti-Narcotics, in cooperation with the World Police Summit (WPS), will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre as part of the three-day summit running from November 16 to 18.

Dubai: The growing use of social media, encrypted messaging applications and digital payments by drug trafficking networks will be among the key issues discussed at an international anti-narcotics conference in Dubai on November 17, as the UAE steps up efforts to strengthen global cooperation against drugs and protect young people.

The second, "The rising threat of synthetic drugs: global impact, law enforcement efforts and regulatory challenges", will focus on the growing circulation of chemical precursors and the need for effective regulation to prevent their misuse in manufacturing illegal drugs.

The first theme, "The Scale and Spread of the Global Drug Problem", will be presented by UNODC and examine the worldwide rise in drug use, drawing on the organisation's latest reports and statistics despite continuing awareness and law enforcement efforts.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.