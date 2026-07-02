Sharjah: What may look like a simple medicine box linked to healing can, when misused, become a gateway to addiction, Sharjah Police has warned as it launched a new interactive awareness platform aimed at tackling drug abuse through simulation and digital engagement.

Participants must pass through four interactive stations equipped with specialised devices, complete all activities, answer awareness questions, and submit a final survey. At the end of the visit, officers issue a letter of commitment, available in Arabic, English, and Urdu, which forms part of the eligibility criteria for traffic point reduction under the initiative’s conditions.

He explained that the programme is delivered in three stages. Participants begin by creating a virtual character, then progress through simulated real-life situations that reflect challenges commonly faced by young people, before being introduced to the methods used by drug dealers to recruit and manipulate victims, as well as strategies to resist them. A certificate is awarded upon completion of the journey.

Lieutenant Colonel Salem Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Drug Prevention and Follow-up Department at Sharjah Police, said the platform is designed to move beyond traditional awareness methods by placing participants in realistic, scenario-based environments where they are required to make decisions and directly experience the consequences of their choices.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.