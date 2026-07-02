Visitors complete four interactive stations to earn a certificate and traffic point relief
Sharjah: What may look like a simple medicine box linked to healing can, when misused, become a gateway to addiction, Sharjah Police has warned as it launched a new interactive awareness platform aimed at tackling drug abuse through simulation and digital engagement.
The initiative, introduced by the General Command of Sharjah Police under the banner “Journey of awareness in confronting drugs” and slogan “Protecting the individual…Safeguarding society,” marks a shift from traditional lectures to immersive, experience-based awareness targeting students, youth, families, and children.
The initiative was launched today and will continue until Sunday at City Centre Al Zahia, operating daily from 10am to 12am.
Sharjah Police has introduced a traffic point reduction motivation for visitors who complete the full awareness experience.
Participants must pass through four interactive stations equipped with specialised devices, complete all activities, answer awareness questions, and submit a final survey. At the end of the visit, officers issue a letter of commitment, available in Arabic, English, and Urdu, which forms part of the eligibility criteria for traffic point reduction under the initiative’s conditions.
Officials said the initiative is designed to encourage wider community participation and strengthen prevention efforts through engagement and awareness, rather than relying solely on enforcement.
A dedicated children’s zone is part of the platform, designed to raise early awareness about unsafe digital environments and certain games that may expose children to manipulation or risky behaviours, potentially increasing vulnerability to addiction later in life.
The platform uses simulation technology to demonstrate drug risks, especially misuse of prescription medicines outside medical supervision.
On the sidelines of the launch, Colonel Sultan Al Ghazal, Director of the Drug Control Department, told Gulf News the initiative reflects a national prevention strategy built on shared responsibility across families, schools, and institutions.
He said key partners include the Ministry of Education, private education authorities, and media outlets across the UAE.
Lieutenant Colonel Salem Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Drug Prevention and Follow-up Department at Sharjah Police, said the platform is designed to move beyond traditional awareness methods by placing participants in realistic, scenario-based environments where they are required to make decisions and directly experience the consequences of their choices.
He explained that the programme is delivered in three stages. Participants begin by creating a virtual character, then progress through simulated real-life situations that reflect challenges commonly faced by young people, before being introduced to the methods used by drug dealers to recruit and manipulate victims, as well as strategies to resist them. A certificate is awarded upon completion of the journey.
The platform also offers detailed educational content on commonly misused substances, including Tramadol and Lyrica (Pregabalin), warning that non-medical use can lead to both physical and psychological dependence.
It further highlights a range of narcotic and psychotropic substances such as Captagon, crystal meth (methamphetamine), hashish, and spice, outlining their forms, distribution methods, and severe health and behavioural consequences.
Alongside the digital experience, the platform features real-life examples of drug-use tools and paraphernalia aimed at helping parents and community members recognise early warning signs of substance abuse and respond promptly. Officials said this element enhances community engagement in prevention and early intervention efforts.
Colonel Al Ghazal highlighted the UAE’s compassionate legal approach, noting Article 89 protects individuals who seek treatment voluntarily or through family referral from prosecution.
He also said educational institutions now play a greater role in detecting and reporting cases, with priority given to treatment and rehabilitation.
He referred to Sharjah’s specialised addiction evaluation committee, operating under directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and His Crown Prince.
The committee assesses social, psychological, and family conditions before assigning treatment plans and rehabilitation programmes.
Officials said relapse rates remain low, with most cases successfully reintegrated, and the main affected age group between 18 and 28 years.
Officials also stressed the inclusion of a child-focused section to build early awareness about harmful digital influences and risky online content linked to behavioural vulnerability.
Colonel Al Ghazal said drug threats are increasingly targeting diverse societies like the UAE, home to more than 200 nationalities, but strong enforcement and awareness continue to limit risks.
He urged families to report early without fear of stigma, warning that delays often lead to more complex cases affecting individuals and families.
Officials called on society to act as a first line of defence, stressing prevention begins at home and school.
Reporting channels remain open via hotlines, WhatsApp, and digital platforms.
The initiative reflects a shift toward preventive policing, combining awareness, education, and technology to stop addiction before it begins.
What: An interactive anti-drug awareness initiative by Sharjah Police
Where: City Centre Al Zahia
When: From today until Sunday
Time: 10am to 12am daily
Reporting channels: 8004654
Najeed toll-free number: 800151
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