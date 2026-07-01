He noted that Dubai’s student population stands at around 500,000, adding that even a theoretical 1 per cent prevalence would suggest about 5,000 cases. However, he stressed that this scenario is not reflected on the ground, with data from rehabilitation centres, correctional facilities and medical institutions showing significantly lower figures, confirming that cases remain limited and isolated.

Symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness or unusual behaviour are sometimes wrongly linked to drugs, while in reality they may result from illness, exhaustion, or early vaping or midwakh use on an empty stomach.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.