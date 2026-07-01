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Student drug abuse remains isolated cases in Dubai

Police confirm prevention-first approach keeps cases statistically minimal and low

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police confirm student drug cases remain low and isolated
Dubai Police confirm student drug cases remain low and isolated
Arabcast Podcast

Dubai: Dubai Police have reaffirmed that student drug abuse in the UAE remains limited to isolated cases and does not reflect a wider social trend, stressing that prevention, early detection and family engagement are key to protecting young people.

In a podcast discussion on Arabcast, Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of the International Hemaya Centre at Dubai Police, said concerns are often exaggerated when viewed in isolation and are not supported by institutional data or field indicators.

He noted that Dubai’s student population stands at around 500,000, adding that even a theoretical 1 per cent prevalence would suggest about 5,000 cases. However, he stressed that this scenario is not reflected on the ground, with data from rehabilitation centres, correctional facilities and medical institutions showing significantly lower figures, confirming that cases remain limited and isolated.

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He added that centres such as Erada Centre for treatment and rehabilitation and Al Amal hospital are not recording student cases at anything close to such hypothetical levels, while overdose deaths and juvenile drug-related correctional cases remain minimal.

“The situation is fine within the student community,” he said, describing confirmed cases as “very modest and isolated”.

He explained that drug users ultimately end up in treatment, prison or, in rare cases, death due to overdose, but said institutional data does not reflect significant numbers in any of these categories.

Brigadier Al Maamari added that each case is assessed individually by the Public Prosecution based on circumstances and evidence, while Dubai Police maintain a prevention first approach focused on early intervention and awareness.

Prevention led approach

Dubai Police’s International Hemaya Centre continues to implement a structured prevention strategy tailored to different age groups, combining awareness, behavioural guidance and early intervention.

For younger students, especially in middle school (second cycle), programmes avoid direct discussion of drugs and instead focus on healthy routines, hobbies, time management and strengthening family communication.

At university level, engagement becomes more direct, with structured discussions on substance abuse through platforms such as the International Police Summit.

Officials said the aim is to build resilience early, rather than respond after exposure.

Misinterpreted symptoms

Authorities also warned that some suspected cases in schools are later proven unfounded after testing and follow-ups.

Symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness or unusual behaviour are sometimes wrongly linked to drugs, while in reality they may result from illness, exhaustion, or early vaping or midwakh use on an empty stomach.

Risk factors

Dubai Police identified curiosity and peer influence as key entry points to experimentation, alongside exposure through friends and social circles.

Social media was highlighted as a major factor, with young people spending up to seven hours daily online, creating what officials described as a “gap” between parents and children and reducing family interaction.

High allowances, limited responsibilities and parental neglect were also cited as contributing risks that may increase exposure to harmful environments.

Law prioritises treatment

Dubai Police reiterated that UAE law prioritises rehabilitation over punishment.

Under Article 89 of the UAE Narcotics Law, individuals who voluntarily seek treatment or are referred by families are exempt from criminal penalties.

Officials said the provision encourages early intervention and reduces stigma around seeking help.

Warning signs for parents

Authorities outlined key warning signs, including withdrawal from family life, secrecy around phones, sleep changes, poor hygiene, and irregular eating patterns. In severe cases, symptoms may include nausea, confusion, sweating and impaired judgement.

Parents were also urged to watch for unfamiliar items such as lighters, spoons or concealed objects.

Family role

Dubai Police stressed that prevention starts at home, calling for stronger communication, emotional engagement and early awareness of behavioural changes.

They said timely intervention and access to treatment centres such as Erada and Al Amal remain crucial for recovery within a structured medical and legal framework.

Key figures

• Dubai student population: 500,000

• Hypothetical 1% prevalence scenario: 5,000 cases (theoretical benchmark)

• Treatment centres (Erada Centre and Al Amal hospital): no corresponding surge in student-related cases

• Social media usage among youth: up to 7 hours daily (identified behavioural risk factor)

• Legal framework: Article 89 of UAE Narcotics Law allows exemption for those seeking treatment voluntarily

• Overall assessment: student drug abuse remains statistically minimal and non-widespread

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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