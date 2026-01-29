By embedding prevention within the education system and strengthening coordination between schools, families and authorities, the updated legislation reflects the UAE’s broader focus on early protection — aimed at keeping young people away from drugs before they fall into addiction or criminal exposure.

Dr Elhais noted that the law will come into effect on January 1, 2026, making its implementation particularly significant for pending and future cases, as the date of the offence will determine which legal provisions apply.

The amendments also regulate deportation as a judicial measure, allowing courts limited discretion to suspend it in exceptional cases involving close family ties to UAE nationals or where removal would cause serious harm to family stability or disrupt essential medical care. Such exemptions must be formally requested and supported by strong legal evidence.

“The reporting process is designed to protect the student, not criminalise them,” he said. “When cases are identified early and referred through proper medical and legal channels, the law provides a clear path away from prosecution and towards recovery.”

Courts are also empowered to suspend legal proceedings and order placement in specialised rehabilitation centres instead of imprisonment, for a treatment period of up to one year under the supervision of the Public Prosecution.

