Dubai mandates official registration for shared housing tenancy contracts

New rules aim to strengthen tenant rights and regulate shared accommodation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
New law mandates official registration to boost tenant protection and curb overcrowding.
Dubai: Dubai has introduced new regulations requiring tenancy contracts for shared accommodation to be officially registered in a dedicated government registry, a move aimed at strengthening tenant protection and improving transparency in the housing sector.

The legislation, issued on February 27, 2026, establishes a Shared Accommodation Register that will record tenancy agreements, management contracts and resident data for shared housing units across the emirate.

Under the new rules, tenancy contracts must be recorded in the registry in order to be legally recognised.

 Legal experts say the measure will provide stronger safeguards for residents living in shared accommodation by ensuring tenancy arrangements are formally documented and enforceable.

Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the introduction of the registry will significantly enhance tenant protection.

“Requiring tenancy contracts to be officially recorded creates an important layer of legal protection for residents,” Dr.Elhais said.

“When tenancy arrangements are documented within an official registry, it becomes easier to verify rights and obligations, resolve disputes and ensure landlords and operators comply with the regulatory framework governing shared accommodation.”

 Licensing and compliance rules

The law also regulates the allocation and operation of shared residential units across Dubai, introducing licensing requirements, occupancy limits and health and safety standards designed to improve living conditions.

Under the legislation, property owners or operators must obtain an official permit before designating any residential unit for shared accommodation. The permit will be valid for one year and may be renewed.

Authorities will have the power to conduct inspections and impose penalties on violators, with fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000, which may double for repeat offences.

Additional penalties may include suspending activities, revoking permits or cancelling commercial licences for establishments that fail to comply with the regulations.

 Scope of the law

The law applies to residential units across Dubai, including those located in private development areas and free zones. It covers landlords authorised to allocate units for shared accommodation, residents living in those units and licensed establishments managing such properties.

However, the provisions do not apply to residential units designated for collective labour accommodation.

Improving living standards

Dr.Elhais said the legislation reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its legal framework while protecting residents.

“The UAE has consistently worked to develop modern legislation that supports economic growth and social stability,” he said.

“This law reflects how the legal system continues to evolve in response to changing urban realities while maintaining strong protections for residents.”

The new framework also aims to curb unregulated overcrowding, improve living standards and preserve Dubai’s urban environment.

It further ensures that shared accommodation complies with public health and safety requirements, including fire safety systems, environmental standards and infrastructure regulations approved by the relevant authorities.

