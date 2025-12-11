UAE tightens drug laws with mandatory deportation

The decree-law requires the deportation of foreign nationals convicted of narcotics offences following the completion of their sentences. The court must order the deportation of any such convicted foreigner, except in two specific cases: where the person is the spouse or first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of committing the offence, or where the person is a member of a family residing in the UAE and the court determines that deportation would cause serious harm to the stability of the family or deprive a family member of necessary care, provided the family has the financial ability to support treatment.