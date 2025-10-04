Young man sentenced to 10 years for bringing drugs into Dubai

26-year-old, top student and employee, newly married, one choice changed his life
Dubai: A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being caught carrying over 80 grams of drugs into the UAE—a quantity classified as possession with intent to traffic rather than personal use, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Abdullah Saleh Al Raisi, Senior Prosecutor at Dubai’s Narcotics Prosecution, said the defendant had no prior criminal record. “He was an outstanding student and employee and had recently married. He made one wrong decision that changed his life completely,” Al Raisi noted.
The man was stopped at the airport on his return to Dubai, where customs officials discovered the drugs in his luggage. Given the amount, prosecutors charged him with possession for promotion or trafficking, which carries a heavier sentence under UAE law.
Al Raisi explained that UAE law differentiates between possession for personal use and possession for trafficking based on quantity and circumstances. In this case, the court ruled that the amount exceeded the threshold for personal consumption.
During a “Legal Chats” session organised by the Dubai Public Prosecution, Al Raisi highlighted that Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 provides options for treatment and rehabilitation for first-time drug users, but imposes strict penalties for importation or trafficking.
He also noted that drug smuggling has evolved, with illegal substances increasingly entering via online sales and cross-border operations. However, UAE authorities have advanced systems to track and combat such crimes.
“This case affected not only the defendant but his entire family,” Al Raisi said. “It is a clear example of how one mistake can cost a person his future.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox