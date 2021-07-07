Dubai: A tourist was caught in Dubai International Airport as he was trying to smuggle in 3.7kg of heroin, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The 51-year-old Afghani tourist arrived in Dubai in April when Dubai Customs officers at the airport suspected him and checked his luggage. “He arrived around 12:30pm and the internal inspection system reported that it suspected the passenger. His two bags were unusually heavy even after we emptied them,” said the Emirati Customs inspector on record.
The bags contained small plastic wraps concealed in the metal bars of the bags’ lining. “We found the wraps contained a white powder that was identified as heroin.”
He was carrying total 3.7kg of the narcotic substance concealed in his baggage.
The defendant claimed that he was handed the bags in Afghanistan, for them to be delivered to a man in Dubai. He admitted that he was aware of the fact that he was carrying some illegal substance, though he claimed he didn’t know the exact nature of the material.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling drugs. A verdict is expected on September 14.