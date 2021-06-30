1 of 9
This picture was clicked from the window-seat I was having in the flight. Amazed by the symmetry of roads and lights, this photo indeed gives a beautiful look of Dubai
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
2 of 9
Lighting at Burj Khalifa, it's amazing to see this show and kind of experience of life
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
3 of 9
Sharjah Corniche mosque is having great view in the night and it is shining
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
4 of 9
Fountain canal view from bottom gives you a peace and a feeling of being at nice place always
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
5 of 9
Coronavirus impacted our life and everyone's life so as tourists favourite place, Dubai Marina, but it remains as glowing as always
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
6 of 9
Always busy with traffic, a Sheikh Zyed Road will always be busy as usual and having its own glory
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
7 of 9
A low angle of street lights from fountain canal shows the symmetry
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
8 of 9
It's hard to consider your trip as complete if you don't visit Burj Khalifa in the night, I could not even stop myself by clicking it even when I was in the car. This click was taken from my car window.
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader
9 of 9
Marina view never let you feel down, it's always keeps you up and smiling
Image Credit: Bharat Bhambhaney/Gulf News reader