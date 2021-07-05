Dubai: A man from Nepal has been accused of physically assaulting a woman and stealing her mobile phone while she was feeding cats, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The woman testified that she went outside her residential building in Jebel Ali to feed stray cats when the defendant hit her head from behind with a rock.
“I fell on the ground and he stole my mobile phone worth Dh2,350. He dragged me to a nearby area, left me there and escaped,” said the woman in official records.
She alerted the police when she regained consciousness.
The defendant, who was arrested, told officers that he buried the phone in the area.
Medical reports showed the victim sustained a fracture in her skull due to the assault.
The defendant admitted during interrogation that he was walking in the area when he saw the victim feeding the cats and decided to steal her mobile phone.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assaulting the victim and robbery.
Judges sentenced the man for two years in jail and a fine of Dh2,350.
The defendant will be deported after he has served his jail term.