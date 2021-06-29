1 of 15
Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest immersive digital art centre. Representing a new era of modern immersive art, the centre's establishment further enhances Dubai’s position as the city of the future.
Image Credit: Dubai Media office
Her Highness stressed that the pioneering centre for futuristic arts is another step in the emirate's journey towards becoming a global cultural centre. This partnership enhances the emirate's position as a destination of choice for the global creative movement and modern and contemporary arts. It enriches the emirate's knowledge-based economy in line with the leadership's vision.
Image Credit: Dubai Media office
Sheikha Latifa explained that Dubai's adoption of ambitious cultural projects, such as Infinity des Lumières, strengthens the emirate's position as the global capital of the creative economy, following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She added that Infinity des Lumières will not only bring a unique art experience to the public in Dubai but also attract digital creatives to establish their practice and thrive in the emirate, providing them with an innovative platform that would open up prospects for a prosperous future within the UAE and the region.
Image Credit: Dubai Media office
The centre, which opens to the public on 1 July, offers an unforgettable, multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan “The Images of the floating world”, and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.
Image Credit: Dubai Media office
Visitors look at projected paintings and drawings at the Van Gogh exhibit produced by Culturespaces and directed by Gianfranco Iannuzzi, Renato Gatto, and Massimiliano Siccardi, during a preview of the digital exhibition titled "Infinity des Lumieres" in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
A visitor takes pictures of projected images of Danny Rose Studio's Dreamed Japan exhibit, as part of the digital exhibition titled "Infinity des Lumieres" during a preview in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
Spread over an impressive 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images. Above, visitors look at projected paintings and drawings at the Van Gogh exhibit.
Image Credit: AFP
In May 2021, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists.
Image Credit: Dubai Media office
Through the support of Dubai’s sophisticated community of talents, Infinity des Lumières will spend the coming year creating a niche community, where tech-driven artists have a place to gather and innovate.
Image Credit: AFP
The art centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations for the world to marvel.
Image Credit: AFP
Catherine Oriol, Director of Infinity des Lumières, said: “This is a momentous occasion for us at Infinity des Lumières and a great honour to have Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum grace us with her support for the grand opening.
Image Credit: AFP
We are also grateful for the visionary powerhouse that is Dubai Culture, which leads the cultural and creative movement in the emirate with its ambitious vision and effective enabling role, for its support for our young brand.”
Image Credit: AFP
Oriol added: “Dubai is the perfect home for the art centre, with its vibrant variety of industries, cultures, arts, and media that have seen incredible growth over the past few years. Along with the Authority’s support, we aim to create the ultimate platform for art to merge with diverse industries through unique symposia, partnering with visionary institutions, thinkers, industry leaders, innovators, and emerging local, regional and international artists.
Image Credit: AFP
Dubai Culture is working to develop the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in Dubai in line with its 2020-2026 strategic roadmap. The Authority seeks to support talent, make art and culture accessible to all members of society, and create an economic system that stimulates creative industries and contributes to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination and creative economy hub, in addition to preserving the emirate’s cultural heritage.
Image Credit: AFP
A visitor sits amidst projected images of Danny Rose Studio's Dreamed Japan exhibit, as part of the digital exhibition titled "Infinity des Lumieres" during a preview in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP