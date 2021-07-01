1 of 9
The Department of Health of Abu Dhabi recently introduced a new COVID-19 screening method in shopping malls, some residential areas and at all land and air entry points. The new scanning system was developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi, part of the International Holding Company (IHC).
Image Credit: Reuters
A security man uses the EDE scanner, a new screening system that allegedly detects whether or not people have COVID-19 by using a mobile at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi has adopted an integrated strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, based on increased testing to ensure safe entry into the emirate, vaccination and the continued implementation of preventive measures.
Image Credit: REUTERS
"The use of the EDE scanning system is part of this strategy and reflects the leadership's vision in harnessing modern technology to create solutions that turn challenges into opportunities. We are pleased to add EDE scanning technology made in Abu Dhabi to the preventive measures, helping to create safer areas and maintain public health.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media office
The EDE scanners will be used alongside other approved testing methods, such as PCR (Polymerase Chain reaction) and DPI ( Diffractive Phase Interferometry)
Image Credit: REUTERS
EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi developed the scanning system under the International Holding Company (IHC). The technology can detect a possible COVID-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person’s body, therefore providing an immediate result.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media office
The system includes an EDE detector that collects electromagnetic waves within a 5m radius. When a person enters that radius, the electromagnetic waves are altered.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media office
A machine learning algorithm compares the information against the unique COVID-19 RNA molecule. If it is positive, the person is potentially infected and must take a PCR test within 24 hours. If it is negative, they can enter the location.
Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media office
Authorities have also announced that public venues in Abu Dhabi will only allow entry to those vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 20 onwards.
Image Credit: WAM