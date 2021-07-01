1 of 20
Sunrise at Jumeirah Al Maskan, Dubai
Image Credit: Fadi Abulaban/Gulf News reader
2 of 20
A plane taking off from Terminal 3, Dubai
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
3 of 20
Some interesting placement of the plane, like the bright clouds are the exhaust-coming out of it! Al Nahda, Dubai
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
4 of 20
The sun slowly gets tucked behind the clouds as it prepares to set
Image Credit: Harsh Karthik/Gulf News reader
5 of 20
We all have bad days, but one thing is true, no cloud is so dark that the sun can’t shine through. Taken at Al Badaa Street, Jumeirah, Dubai
Image Credit: Shiladitya Sanyal/Gulf News reader
6 of 20
Across the Deira Creek
Image Credit: Sanjay Mohanty/Gulf News reader
7 of 20
Capturing the icon
Image Credit: Shashank Ashar/Gulf News reader
8 of 20
Beautiful sunset near Burj Khalifa, Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
9 of 20
Sunset at Jebel Ali Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
10 of 20
View of sunset from Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
11 of 20
Dubai skyline from Dubai Creek Harbour
Image Credit: Tarun Rajan/Gulf News reader
12 of 20
Beautiful sunset in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
13 of 20
Sunset at Al Ain Truck Road
Image Credit: Najla Koya/Gulf News reader
14 of 20
Sunset at Bain Al Jessrain, Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Muhamed Anshab/Gulf News reader
15 of 20
Sunrise at University City, Sharjah
Image Credit: Faseehuddin Ahmed @fasahmed/Gulf News reader
16 of 20
Sunset at Sharjah University area
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
17 of 20
Sunset at Mleiha Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
18 of 20
Sunset at Mleiha Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
19 of 20
Sunset in Ajman Marina
Image Credit: Suhail Abdul Raheem/Gulf News reader
20 of 20
Sunrise in Ajman
Image Credit: Yousufuddin Ahmed/Gulf News reader