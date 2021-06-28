1 of 10
One of the most iconic and one of the largest mosques and massive architectural work, which shows an exceptional piece of culture - Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Sheetal Ambure/Gulf News reader
2 of 10
Absolutely love taking pictures of this immaculately crafted Grand Mosque and have tried capturing the mosque in a range of lighting ... daylight, sunset, twilight, even during light rains. It's always beautiful. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader
3 of 10
Golden mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Nita Banskota/Gulf News reader
4 of 10
Noor mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ali Nasser/Gulf News reader
5 of 10
Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
6 of 10
King Faisal mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
7 of 10
A mix of urban and cultural beauty in Sharjah
Image Credit: Armaan Kanchan/Gulf News reader
8 of 10
Mosque in Maliha Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
9 of 10
Mosque in Maliha Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
10 of 10
Mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader