Sharjah: A missing eight-year-old Indian boy, S.S, was found dead in a neighbour’s car in Al Nassiryah area following an “extensive” search for him, police said on Sunday.
The boy’s family had lodged a missing person’s report with Al Gharb police station earlier in the day.
The search led to a neighbour’s car where the boy was found dead. The car belonged to a woman, police said.
The woman was shocked to see the boy motionless in her car and immediately reported the issue to the police.
The police operation room immediately sent a patrol and ambulance. The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy .
The case is now with Public Prosecution.
Investigations are on to find out how the boy got into the car and why.